CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep4 – Norton 360 with LifeLock

We all want our private information to stay private, but unfortunately, things aren’t that simple. Thankfully NortonLifeLock can help you protect yourself and your loved ones with Dark Web Monitoring powered by LifeLock included in Norton 360 Premium.

The service by NortonLifeLock continuously patrols the dark web looking for such data like email addresses, driver licence numbers, bank account details and more. If at any point information comes up that may belong to you, then the team is able to advise you on your next steps and how to help protect your information.