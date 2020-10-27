CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep4 – Harvey Norman Bose Earbuds and Frames

Whether you are working at home, commuting to the office or just looking for a quality set of earbuds that can give you a high-end listening experience, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds might be just for you.

With eleven levels of noise cancellation, you can find the perfect level to suit your environment.

Delivering a high-performance audio experience, The Bose Sports Earbuds will keep you motivated and an ultra-stable and secure fit that won’t move during your training, they are ready to fulfil the toughest of workouts.

The Bose Frames give you a stylish pair of sunglasses that deliver high-quality audio giving you a personal and fashionable listening experience that leaves you free to engage with the world around you.

Tenor and Soprano are lifestyle designs with up to 5.5 hours of listening from a charge.

Craving for a good night sleep? The Bose Sleepbuds Two are ready to help you wind down, fall asleep faster and have a better sleep.