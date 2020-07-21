CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep3 – Harvey Norman BaByliss 9000

For those of you with luscious long hair that needs that extra bit of taming, the BaByliss 9000 cordless straightener has you covered whether you are on the go, or simply need some manoeuvrability.

Get up and running in no time without the need to uncoil the wires from the device when you’re in a rush as it’s powered by four lithium-ion batteries for sustained power performance.

With the ability to give you up to 30 minutes of wireless runtime at max temperature, you can have more time and freedom when styling your hair.

See it exclusively from Harvey Norman.