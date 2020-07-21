CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep3 – Asus Laptops

Asus’ new laptop lineup features something for everyone whether it’s gaming, content creation, or portable productivity. There are four laptops to look at, each offering something special for their own niche.

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 offers gaming performance without the typical compromises like a chunky form factor.

Asus’ Expertbook B9 is designed for professionals who value portability and performance. It can be configured with a 10th gen Intel processor, up to 4TB of high-speed PCIe SSD storage, and a huge 66 watt-hour battery for power to last up to 24 hours.

The Vivobook S15 offers great value in an attractively designed shell, with a range of colours available on its anodised metal chassis with diamond-cut edges.

The ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 is Asus’ latest dual-screen laptop, providing users with a 4k second touch display spanning the space above the keyboard