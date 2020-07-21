CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep3 – Alcatel 3L

Are you after a new phone that ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank? Alcatel’s latest offering might be just what you’re looking for.

The Alcatel 3L is a budget smartphone that offers huge bang for buck with a solid mix of features. It offers Alcatel’s first 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 64GB of onboard storage, and reasonable performance from the octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Its large 6.2-inch display with tall aspect ratio makes it a great media device for light gaming, streaming and checking in on social media.