CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Your Ideal Home Office Solution from ASUS

Portable monitors are a handy way to take your productivity to the next level. The Asus ZenScreen MB16AMT has a massive 7800mAh battery that will give you a solid four hours of usage, and a responsive touch display to easily navigate information on-screen. Better yet, it can connect to an Android device or a laptop giving you the functionality a sizeable second screen provides.

Pair it with the ROG Strix Go 2.4, with its A.I. noise cancelling microphone, perfect for those online meetings!

Everyone needs a little relaxation time, and gaming is a great way to wind down after work. Asus gaming monitors are some of the best on the market, and the VG278QR has all the latest features for high-end gaming.

The Asus RT-AX56U AX1800 Wireless Router provides you with better Wi-Fi coverage and faster speeds thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. If your house is packed with connected devices, upgrading to a newer router makes a huge difference in the overall network speed around the household.