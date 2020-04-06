CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Uniden Guardian App Cam Solo PT Kit

Uniden’s new Wirefree Security Cameras the Guardian App Cam Solo PT Kit is an innovative new device that enables you to secure an area without running wires through walls.

The camera uses an inbuilt pan and tilt mechanism offering a wider field of view for the secured area. This also means that for larger areas you want to secure, you don’t need as many cameras to cover the area.

Including a rechargeable battery, the camera comes with a solar panel to provide it with electricity throughout the day and even into the night.

Like other smart security cameras, the video from the camera can be viewed with Google Assistant and Alexa devices, while the smartphone app provides alerts when movement is detected.

There’s also two-way communication, thanks to a speaker and microphone built into the camera ideal for talking to someone at the door, like a visitor or when you are expecting a delivery and you want to give further instructions.