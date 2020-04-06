CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Swann Pan and Tilt

Swann’s new pan and tilt camera can be controlled remotely from your smartphone using the Swann Security App. Allowing you to view an ultra-wide field of vision, unlike traditional fixed cameras.

The camera can pan or move left and right up to 355 degrees and tilt or move up and down 30 degrees. It’s built with a two-way audio so you can welcome visitors, check in on pets or deter intruders!

This handy indoor security camera boasts 1080p Full HD video resolution, ready for whatever you throw at it with night vision distance up to 10 metres, delivering stunning image quality day or night, lights on or off.