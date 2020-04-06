CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Harvey Norman Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

With no feature spared, Samsung has released its latest line-up of Smartphones consisting of the S20 and S20 Plus with either 4G or 5G connectivity. But for those looking for something with a bit more of a kick – the S20 Ultra 5G is for you.

This phone is sure to attract anyone who’s after the most premium smartphone experience available today. Packed with all the latest technology, including superfast 5G, a massive 108MP camera, the world’s first 8K video recording on a smartphone and a whopping 100x zoom lens, the S20 Ultra 5G is sure to impress.