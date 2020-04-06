CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Harvey Norman Samsung Galaxy Book S

The new Galaxy Book S comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that’s designed to manage your workflow and streamlined for mobility.

With a reliable battery that can last up to 25 hours of video playback from a single charge, it gives you the ability to work on the go for as long as you need.

As a bonus, it even has 4G connectivity for when Wi-Fi is unavailable.

If you’re after the ultimate in portable workstations that keeps you connected and powered throughout the day, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Book S.



