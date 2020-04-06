CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Harvey Norman Samsung AirDresser

The AirDresser is a smart closet cross steamer that can refresh your clothes with its jet-air system to loosen dust or remove odours inside and outside your garments.

It doesn’t only work with clothes that need a light treatment. You can use to refresh most Dry Clean only garment like woollens, suits or to refresh or reduce the need to iron tops, shirts or dresses effectively.

Don’t worry about any damage or shrinkage thanks to its HeatPump Drying. It dries clothes at low temperatures, so it doesn’t risk any delicates or soaked through garments as it uses cooler temperatures to dry clothes gently and quickly.

Saving you time and money, the latest high-tech addition to your wardrobe care regimen could be the Samsung AirDresser. See it first at Harvey Norman.