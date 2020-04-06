CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Harvey Norman Dyson V11 Outsize and Absolute Extra

Dyson is the biggest name in vacuum cleaners, with the v11 is being the top of the Range. Now Dyson has launched two new models to the V11 range; the V11Absolute Extra and the large capacity V11 Outsize.

Starting with the V11 Absolute Extra, there’s more attachments to make cleaning different areas easier. The V11 Absolute Extra comes with the standard high-torque cleaner head for any floor surface, soft roller for hard flooring, a mini motorised tool for small spaces and pet hair, a stubborn dirt brush for ingrained dirt, a mini soft dusting brush for shelves and a crevice tool for narrow surfaces like skirtings. Additionally, the battery is now interchangeable.

The V11 Outsize has all the same attachments, but with a 150% Larger dustbin and a 25% wider high-torque cleaning head that allow you to clean large homes, faster, without stopping to empty the debris.

Both Dyson models also pack intelligent sensors with their Dynamic Load Sensors that can determine and adapt to changes in the floor type to extend the run time while also ensuring it is the best mode for that floor.