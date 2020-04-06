CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Harvey Norman Breville Pizzaiolo

The Pizzaiolo is the first benchtop oven that can reach 400 degrees Celsius to cook a wood-fired style pizza in less than two minutes. It replicates the heat produced by a wood-fired oven and provides an intelligent IQ baking system that cooks different styles of pizza perfectly every time.

While the inside of the oven can reach extreme temperatures, the outside remains cool thanks to a double pane front window and insulated heat chamber.

If you’re a pizza lover, don’t miss out on the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo. It’s a perfect pizza oven solution, ideal for any gathering. Exclusive to Harvey Norman.