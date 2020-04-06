CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – G-Mee Plus

G-mee makes it easier to get your favourite digital content in a handy portable device. But it’s also been created by parents for parents.The G-mee Plus is a safer smart device that has inbuilt Parental Controls, Wi-Fi connectivity and no camera.

Created with all the essentials of a modern touch screen smart device, the G-mee Plus has key entertainment essentials like a 5-inch touch screen, 3.5mm headphone jack, inbuilt speaker, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity and operates on an android operating system. Paired with Google mobile services, you can install your favourite apps from the PlayStore and immerse yourself in your favourite digital content.

G-mee plus is also perfect for younger members of the family as it comes with the pre-installed app lock feature. This makes it easy for parents to lock down apps and settings, even the PlayStore, so the only content that can be accessed, is the content you are comfortable with.