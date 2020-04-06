CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep2 – Acer Predator

Acer’s Predator line is designed for high performance and speed, making it a great range for gamers as it gives them a competitive edge. The portable first point of call is the Predator Helios 300.

The Acer Predator PH315-52 is a 15-inch gaming laptop with the power to run today’s demanding gaming titles. You have the ability to equipped with an Intel i7 processor, and your choice of a Nvidia RTX 2060 or GTX 1660 Ti video card. The display is a Full HD IPS unit which makes for excellent viewing angles and exceptional brightness.

Infused with 200 hertz speed fast refresh rate, a 21 by 9 aspect ratio and futuristic elements, the Acer Predator X35 is ready to unleash its gaming ability.

Giving you even more screen with its ZeroFrame Design the Predator X35 was made to game. With a peak 1000 nits of brightness in HDR mode, it means glare won’t be an issue, even in tricky lighting situations.