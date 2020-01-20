CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep1 – TCL Movetime

With all the distractions and notifications around with the school year about to begin again, you want something for your kids that gives them connectivity but is also managed. Meet the TCL Movetime.

The MOVETIME Family Watch is the perfect companion that is packed with features to help your child get through their day. From 4G two-way video calling that allows you to get some face to face time with your child to a pedometer where you can support your child’s active lifestyle.

The watch features a suite of tracking sensors, making it easy to see where your child is at all times. Alerts can be set if your child leaves a given area of the map – this is called Geofencing.