CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep1 – Harvey Norman Smart Home

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an amazing little device that does a lot more than simple alarms. Of course, it has a small speaker on the back to sound alarms and a display on the front to show the time.

Connect has a range of smart lightbulb solutions that simplify the choices a little. The company offers either RGB or white light bulbs in either 10-watt or 5-watt brightness, and with support for all standard bulb fixtures, including downlight plugs.

If you’re looking to add that extra flair to your smart home, why not try automatic curtain rods? Connect’s Smart Curtain Rail can be opened using a command word or through routines, allowing you to set a time that they should open, and you can even tell them to close based on your location when you leave the house, offering automated privacy for your home while you’re away.