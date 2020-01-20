CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep1 – Harvey Norman Back to School- Laptops Under $1000

Checking off your back to school list? The Lenovo Chromebook 100E is the ultimate everyday learning tool that’s perfect for school and after school. It’s fast, has all-day battery life and can be used on and offline.

If you need a more powerful laptop for running some heftier programs like Photoshop, the Acer Swift 3 is a great pick at $999.

It comes with an AMD processor that supports Vega integrated graphics, meaning your programs are hardware accelerated for better performance.

Digital notetaking keeps your notes easy to access across your devices, while handwriting them can help some people remember their notes better. From notetaking to binge watching, this X360 is thin and light and can seamlessly switch from laptop to presentation or tablet mode for whatever the day brings. With powerful hardware and a price tag of $899, this is a great value device for any student.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is one of the best Android tablets on the market right now thanks to its powerful hardware and excellent Microsoft Office support. Paired with an optional Bluetooth keyboard, this would be a smart choice for students.