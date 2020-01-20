CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep1 – Harvey Norman – Back to School – Laptops Over $1000

HP’s X360 computers are excellent for productivity thanks to their 2-in-1 form factor. This 14” version with a 10th Generation Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is great power, performance, design and great value at $1199. The long battery life and latest generation i3 processor makes it a great device for school or home.

Microsoft’s Surface devices have been continuing to innovate the PC market and the newest edition, the Surface Pro 7, is no exception.

With powerful specs including all-day battery life, improved graphics and the latest quad-core 10th Generation Intel Core processor, making it 2.3 times faster than previous generations.

If you have some particular software that needs huge processing power like video rendering or 3D modelling, the Acer Spin 5 is one of the most affordable laptops on the market that will suit your needs.

It has an Intel i7 processor – one of Intel’s best for laptops – along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive. The fast processor combined with pen input makes it a great choice for art as well – as your software will be able to keep up with your pen strokes even on large canvases.