CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep1 – Epson ET – 4750

After the holidays, it’s back to school or work for most of us, and you may be in need of a new printer for the home or office. Epson’s WorkForce ET-4750 EcoTank would be a great choice whether it’s for simple home printing or heavy office work.

The ET-4750 is a very capable printer with handy features like dual-sided printing, a 30-sheet document feeder for scanning and copying, and network functions for easy printing from smartphones and tablets.

The ET-4750 is also compatible with Apple AirPrint or Google Cloud Print for printing documents straight from your iOS device, Android device, or direct from your Google Account via Gmail or Google Docs, all without installing any drivers or software on your device.