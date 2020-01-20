CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep1 – CES TVs in 2020

While some brands have ambient modes where the TV tries to blend into the background, the roll-up display gives a whole new approach to a lounge room’s look and feel.

The OLED televisions are flexible enough that when not in use, they can simply be rolled down and disappear into its cabinet giving you more room to play.

They are a mobile giant, create incredible televisions, have a variety of white goods and so much more. With a presence that couldn’t be missed Samsung are offering everything they can with their technology.

With some amazing televisions on display, you do get swept away in all the colours. But what it all comes down to is to ensure you get the best image you can in your lounge room.