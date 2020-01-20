CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep1 – Bowers and Wilkins PX7

Bowers & Wilkins is a household name in audio, having made some important developments through the years. The PX7 represents the company’s current top-of-the-line wireless headphone model, and it’s got all the features you need.

30 hours of playback with active noise cancelling turned on is enough to match all the other premium wireless headphones on the market, and with fast charging you can get another 5 hours of playback from just 15 minutes on the charger.

Comfort is important too, and the PX7 offer over-ear cups that stay comfortable through hours of listening. With soft earpads and a comfortable headband, you could almost fall asleep with them on.