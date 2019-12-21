CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep12 – Samsung QLED TV

For those looking for a high-quality picture for their TV, Samsung Series 8 Q80R QLED 4K TV is a fantastic option.

It delivers amazing picture quality through enhanced contrast, great details, incredibly deep blacks and even an anti-reflective screen for ideal viewing in a bright room.

But it also offers a set of features that make the full TV experience a stand out. In short you are set to experience an incredible entertainment solution.

Say you go for a large TV like this one, but don’t want it to take away from the room and flow of the house when it’s not powered on. Well, with Samsung’s Ambient Mode, it changes the TV screen into something different.

Enjoy the best of what Samsung has to offer with their Series 8 Q80R QLED 4K TV. It’s a lifestyle choice and an experience, not just a TV for your room.

