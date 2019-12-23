CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep12 – LG OLED TV

LG’s investment in its OLED display technology over the years has meant the technology is improving and the range of sizes and different designs has also evolved.

LG’s focus on Dolby compatibility across its OLED range means customers will receive the best audiovisual experience available.

Dolby Vision ensures you get excellent HDR quality for better contrast between bright and dark scenes.

LG improved upon the A9 Gen2 processor from the C series, enabling it to upscale lower-resolution content, and when proper 8K content becomes more widely available, the Signature OLED 8K will be ready for it.

The Signature OLED 8K also comes with its own TV stand and powerful inbuilt soundbar for a premium audio experience.