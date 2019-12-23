CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep12 – Harvey Norman Christmas Gift Ideas $500

If you’re after a cool tech gift for your loved ones, we’ve got details on a few products that might be a great choice.

If you’re looking for a new phone to help someone upgrade from an ancient device, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is sure to impress. It has all the latest features you’re sure to love, like an in-screen fingerprint reader, triple rear camera setup for capturing important moments in detail, and a big battery for lasting all day and then some.

Garmin’s Fenix 5S is a sophisticated smartwatch that offers a beautiful design paired with powerful features. It has advanced fitness metrics for different workouts – including swimming, thanks to a 100m waterproof rating.

Our current pick from the GoPro lineup is the GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle, which nets you the camera, a head-strap mount, an extra rechargeable battery, a mini extension pole and tripod, and a 32GB Micro SD card – everything you need to get started with video.

There’s been some amazing deals on Sennheiser headphones lately, and the Momentum True Wireless Earbuds are no exception.

Meticulously crafted with every fine listening detail considered, you can control your music, calls and voice assistant with ease, using the intuitive touchpad technology built into both earbuds.