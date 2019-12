CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep12 – Best Tech of 2019

2019 was a great year for new tech devices, and we’ve wrapped up some of our favourites to look back on. Here’s the best tech of 2019.

As the year draws to a close, we’re looking forward to what new tech 2020 will bring, with 5G expected to make a full debut and AI technology allowing more ways to interact with our devices.