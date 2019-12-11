CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – TCL Movetime Watch

The TCL Movetime smartwatch is intended to live on a child’s wrist and provide their parents with GPS tracking, video calling, messaging, and geofencing for more peace of mind during outings.

This way your kids don’t need to have a fully-fledged smartphone in their pocket to stay in contact.

The watch features a suite of tracking sensors, making it easy to see where your child is at all times. Alerts can be set if your child leaves a given area of the map – this is called Geofencing.

Additionally, children can check in with their parents any time without the need for a phone.