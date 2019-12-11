CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – Swann 4K Ultra HD NVR-8580 Security Camera System

Swann’s high-end 4K Network Video Recorder can stop crime in its tracks with inbuilt spotlights and sirens to deter intruders.

The spotlights allow for colour night vision to better identify features like the colour of clothing or cars for example. With 4K ultra HD video output, there’s plenty of resolution to zoom in close on identifiable details, like license plates and faces.

There’s also two-way audio, meaning you can use Swann’s companion app to talk to visitors or yell at criminals.