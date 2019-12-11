CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – Swann 4K Ultra HD NVR-8580 Security Camera System

Swann’s high-end 4K Network Video Recorder can stop crime in its tracks with inbuilt spotlights and sirens to deter intruders.

The spotlights allow for colour night vision to better identify features like the colour of clothing or cars for example. With 4K ultra HD video output, there’s plenty of resolution to zoom in close on identifiable details, like license plates  and faces.

There’s also two-way audio, meaning you can use Swann’s companion app to talk to visitors or yell at criminals.



Post Horizontal Banner

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *