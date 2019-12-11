CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – JBL Bar 3.1

The JBL Bar 3.1 offers three HDMI inputs, all capable of 4K, meaning you can connect sources like your Blu-Ray player and pass that 4K signal on to the TV.

You can also connect it with an optical cable or standard 3.5mm jack, and it has Bluetooth for streaming audio from mobile devices. The sound quality makes the JBL Bar 3.1 great value at a recommended price of $699. It comes with one of JBL’s larger 10-inch subwoofers for apartment block-shaking bass, and the array of speakers in the bar itself provide detailed treble frequencies.