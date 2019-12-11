CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – HTC Vive Cosmos

Step out of reality and into endless possibilities with HTC’s new VR headset, the HTC Vive Cosmos. This is HTC’s 2nd generation of VR devices, and the improvements over the previous kit are countless.

HTC have brought the tracking inside the goggles, which takes away the need for external base-stations. As a result, the HTC Vive Cosmos is their first plug-and-play PC-VR product, that doesn’t require much expertise to put up.

With an all-new design, where style meets simplicity and utility, the HTC Vive Cosmos is HTC’s best consumer VR to date and it won’t disappoint.