CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – Harvey Norman Christmas Gift Ideas 2

The Nokia 6.2 is a brand new Android One smartphone designed in Europe and packed with features like triple rear cameras, a beautiful display with HDR video and up to 2-days of battery life.

The Powerbeats Pro totally wireless high performance earphones offer a sleek look, comfortable fit and stay secure during exercise. They’ve also got a best-in-class battery life of up to nine hours, and over 24 hours including the charging case. Powerbeats Pro also offer hands-free controls via “Hey Siri”.

If you have a photographer in your life, they’ll love the Fuji Instax Mini 9.It comes in a great range of colours and takes cool shots that you can instantly hold in your hands.

