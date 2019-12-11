CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – Harvey Norman Christmas Gift Ideas 1

If the kids love listening to music, maybe they’d enjoy some wireless headphones. The JBL Junior 300BT are a great choice for kids as they limit the volume to a comfortable listening level that won’t damage their hearing. Plus, they have a 12-hour battery life for long car trips.

The Sony WHCH700NB Wireless Headphones are an affordable pair with incredible battery life – up to 35 hours depending on usage.

They have excellent noise cancelling technology for listening to music in peace. Retailing at $199, they won’t break the bank like a lot of other premium wireless headphones.

If you’d rather provide a party for everyone, the JBL Boombox Speaker is a great way to start it.