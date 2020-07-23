Cybershack Season 26 Episode 3 – Trend Micro Home Network Security – Guardian

With 97 per cent of Australian households with kids under 15 years of age accessing the internet, it has never been more important for us to ensure safe internet browsing for our kids whether it be inside or outside the home.

That’s where Trend Micro can help with Trend Micro Home Network Security and its new complimentary app Trend Micro Guardian.

The app gives you the ability to filter inappropriate web content, block inappropriate websites on your children’s devices, and also set time limits to manage their screen time. It also gives parents the ability to monitor and receive alerts in real-time.

Trend Micro Guardian gives parents that extra level of visibility whilst keeping their kids safe, without being intrusive.

