Asus’ new Zenbook laptops continue the double-display trend

Asus’ Zenbook Duo laptops have always been unique with their secondary touch display providing a little extra screen real estate that’s invaluable when working on the go.

At CES, Asus announced several new Zenbook laptop models that help you tackle any task you can throw at them.

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Starting at the top of the range, the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED provides a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with secondary 14-inch ScreenPad touchscreen.

The hardware specs for this model are beastly – it can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop graphics processor, along with up to 32GB of memory.

Use cases for this model are up to your imagination – the secondary screen is absolutely perfect for a video editing timeline, allowing you to scroll along it at the touch of a finger while your preview content is shown on the main screen.

Zenbook Duo 14

Zenbook Duo 14

The other Zenbook Duo model announced includes more modest specs than its big brother, but it’s absolutely not a slouch.

With configurations reaching up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of memory and Intel Iris X graphics or discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX450 processor, this laptop is built for speed.

The 14-inch display makes it slightly more portable, but loses little screen real estate, especially with the secondary 12.6-inch ScreenPad.

Tilting ScreenPad Plus

Speaking of the ScreenPad, it’s seen an update that allows it to automatically tilt towards you off the laptop chassis.

This makes it much easier to see what’s happening on the ScreenPad and improves ergonomics as well as aiding with laptop cooling.

Asus Zenbook Announcements

Zenbook 13 OLED

Other announcements from Asus include a new Zenbook 13 OLED model weighing just 1.14 kg with up to 13 hours of battery life, making it one of the most portable models in Asus’ range.

Zenbook 14

The Zenbook 14 is a conventionally-screened laptop that has a new AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with up to 16 hours of battery life, and sports one of the thinnest chassis of any AMD-powered laptop.

Zenbook Flip 15

If you like your hinges flippy, the Zenbook Flip 15 is a 2-in-1 device with a 15.6-inch screen, 11th gen Intel Core processor options and discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor.

Wrapping Up

Full details about Australian availability and pricing will be revealed on 2nd February.