Arlo receives two CES Innovation awards for its new security products

Home security company Arlo Technologies received a pair of awards for its new products being shown at CES this year, with awards given to the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera and the Touchless Video Doorbell.

The Essential Indoor Camera is exactly what you’d expect – a camera designed to monitor a room in your home with recorded video and live feeds to your connected smart devices.

The camera includes a privacy shield that can be shut when recording is unwanted, and disengaging the shield automatically begins recording and monitoring.

Arlo’s Touchless Video Doorbell utilises motion tracking technology to detect a visitor approaching, and once detected, the visitor will hear a chime and see a light that confirms the doorbell has been triggered, all without touching the doorbell.

In a world where it’s important to minimise physical contact, a doorbell that you don’t have to touch is vital, and this doorbell is made all the better with its integrated security features for the owner.

When it comes to securing your home, video surveillance adds a huge amount of value to any existing setup, and Arlo is one of the market leaders in the segment.

Congratulations to Arlo on these CES awards.