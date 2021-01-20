Arlo announces its newest security camera

Arlo today announced the Ultra 2 security camera, a successor to the company’s highest end wire-free camera system.

The Ultra 2 includes features you expect from the previous model including 4K video, ultrawide 180-degree field of vision, two-way audio and inbuilt spotlight and siren.

Arlo has added dual-band WiFi to the Ultra 2, which can extend battery life and connectivity range for the camera.

There’s an included free trial of Arlo Smart including 4K video cloud storage for 30 days, along with other features like enhanced subject recognition for more easily detecting people, packages and animals from their camera.

The new Arlo Ultra 2 range starts at $1049 for a two-camera kit, $1449 for the three-camera kit, and $449 for standalone cameras to add to an existing system. All packages include the Arlo Smart free trial for 3 months of extra support.