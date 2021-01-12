Acer’s 2021 lineup includes a new Chromebook and two new monitors

Whether it’s productivity or gaming performance you’re after, Acer’s announcement has some exciting news.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

This new Chromebook is Acer’s first to include an AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics chip, offering superior performance and battery life.

The anodised aluminium chassis with diamond-cut patterning provides style and durability, making this device perfect for working on the go.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Being a Chromebook, the operating system is made simple to use without sacrificing anything users need from a study machine – ChromeOS’ app support makes it easy to focus on your work and provides all the office functionality you’d expect from a modern PC.

With a thin, light design, the Chromebook Spin 514 is very portable at 1.55 kg and can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

Processor options include the Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors, while memory can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of solid-state storage.

Monitors

Acer’s Predator line of monitors offers excellent performance, and the latest model is no exception.

Acer Predator XB323QK NV

The Predator XB323QK NV offers a 31.5-inch 4K panel with a 144Hz refresh rate for excellent performance in fast-paced games.

NVIDIA has certified this monitor as G-SYNC Compatible, so screen tearing and Vsync input lag woes are a thing of the past.

With 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage along with HDR400 certification, games and movies will look vibrant on this monitor.

Being an IPS panel, the XB323QK NV offers excellent viewing angles and fast pixel response so you won’t miss a thing.

Acer Nitro XV282K KV

The other new monitor coming to Australia is the Acer Nitro XV282K KV, offering another large 4K display at a lower price point.

With 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, IPS viewing angles and 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, this monitor ticks all the boxes.

AMD FreeSync provides variable refresh rate for both PCs and consoles, with support for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K resolution with 120Hz VRR.

HDR400 certification ensures your games and movies look their best on this 28-inch screen.

Wrapping Up

Local pricing is yet to be confirmed for these products, but they’re all confirmed to be releasing in the second quarter of the year.