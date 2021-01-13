Acer shows new details on its 2021 laptop lineup

Acer has a range of new laptops coming out this year, with improvements across the board.

Acer Aspire

The Acer Aspire line receives two new models, the Aspire 7 and Aspire 5, both of which include new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

Acer Aspire 7

The Aspire 7 pairs this new processor with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor, allowing users to perform demanding tasks on the go.

With configurations up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage, this laptop is definitely a mobile powerhouse.

Acer Aspire 5

As for the Aspire 5, its new Ryzen 5000 series processor is paired with a Radeon RX640 GPU for hardware accelerated tasks like photo editing.

The Aspire 5 models can be configured with up to 24GB of memory and up to a 1TB SSD for snappy performance.

Both new Aspire lines are 15.6-inch display models and are coming in the second quarter of the year.

Acer Nitro

Acer Nitro laptops are popular devices for PC gaming on the go, and its new hardware options make the performance even better.

Acer Nitro 5

These new options include a Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor and a laptop-configured version of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 that flew off the shelves last September.

Configurations can also include up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2TB of solid-state storage.

There’s two sizes available, either a 15.6-inch display or a 17.3-inch display, with optional resolutions and refresh rates measuring 1440p at 165Hz or 1080p at 360Hz.

The new Acer Nitro models are coming to Australia in the second quarter.