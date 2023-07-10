Plenty To Love About LG’s 2023 TV Lineup

LG home entertainment has brought a huge range of new TVs to market, featuring new and improved technologies that bring together 10 years of leadership in OLED technology.

Brightness Booster Max technology makes the high end OLED evo G3 up to 70 percent brighter than last years models.

Available in sizes up to 83-inches, LG’s new OLED evo models benefit from the brand new Alpha9 Gen6 AI processor for advanced upscaling and picture enhancements.

LG’s QNED range provides vibrant colour reproduction with excellent detail thanks to the combination of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies.

The B3 model serves as an excellent entry into the OLED range, along with the benefits OLED displays have like infinite contrast and precise luminance control.

The new flagship SC9 soundbar provides powerful 400W audio with 3.1.3 channels for room-filling surround. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced technologies, offering the widest compatibility with current cinematic audio standards.