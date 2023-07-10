Motorola’s Latest Foldable Series: razr 40

The Razr 40’s new design shows off slimmer bezels and a narrower gap when the phone is closed. Thanks to a dynamic folding system consisting of the industry’s first dual-axis tracking and the redesigned teardrop hinge.

The Razr 40 Ultra brings an incredible 3.6-inch outside screen, which is the largest external display on any smartphone. It’s not just for notifications. It works great with Flex View to capture gorgeous selfies and provides an optimised interface for select apps like Spotify – no need to open the phone to find a song.

On the Razr 40, the external display is a bit smaller but the rest of the phone remains very much a high end device with all the features you expect.

Several stylish colourways are available, including Infinite Black, Viva Magenta, and Glacier Blue on the Razr 40 Ultra. The Razr 40 is available in Sage Green, Vanilla White, and Summer Lilac.