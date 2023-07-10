G-mee Connect Pro: Safer Smartphone for Kids with Enhanced Parental Controls

G-mee is all about delivering a modern smart device experience that is safer for the newest smart device users in the family. There are no cameras, so no capturing or sharing of images or video. There are extra parental controls provided that you wont find on an adult smart device, and G-mee provides lots of assistance to parents to help you use these features correctly.

The newest G-mee connect Pro runs on:

android 13

powered by a 2 GHz optical processor

64 GB of storage

4 GB of RAM

It’s a smart phone that will easily play your favourite video games, stream video content and connect and synchronise to fitness trackers and smartwatches.

The final asset in the safer smartphone cupboard is G-mee’s parental assistance system ‘Co-Pilot’. This is the companion app for Android and iOS that allows remote app controlling. Help with device operation and many features releasing soon.