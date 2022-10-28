CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate

Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate is the ultimate device and identity protection for you and your family across your PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices and your home-connected devices.

It is no real surprise, but we spend more time online than ever. As the world has become more digitalized, we have seen more devices at home connected online, and it is more common to pay bills, do some shopping or watch a movie on them. With Trend Micro’s Device Security Ultimate, you can continue doing all the things you love online, knowing that your device and data have complete protection against online threats.

Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate is the ultimate package:

Browse safely online

Children’s safety online

Dark web ID monitoring

Multiple OS devices with antivirus, malware, ransomware, and spyware protection

Protects webmail services against scams and phishing attacks

VPN

Password manager

There are other versions if you don’t need all that or already have a password manager or VPN.

With enterprise-grade security, you can rest easy knowing that your devices have up-to-date protection from vulnerabilities and web threats. You can also easily manage and control who has access to the home network adding another level of security.

