CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 LG Gram 2022 and +View

LG Gram 2022 has several rarely-seen yet desirable features compared to most other laptops. The gorgeous, high-resolution screen has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. It provides more vertical working space that makes it easier to read and use. And they are impossibly light – hence the name Gram.

The LG Gram 2022 range uses Intel Evo Core 12th generation processors (2021 models use 11th gen). They come in three sizes (14/16/17″) and either a traditional clamshell or a 360° Hinge two-in-one design.

A two-in-one format adds lots of user options.

LG Gram 17

While most larger laptops aim to replace a desktop computer, the LG Gram 17 delivers a truly portable workstation. It fits into a 16″ body with a weight of just 1.35 kilograms.

LG Gram 16 +view

The LG Gram 16 +view is a combo of the LG Gram 16 and a separate 16″ +view portable IPS monitor. Together they expand this ultra-lightweight laptop to desktop use.

We first saw the LG Gram range in March 2021. Its claim to fame was the use of an Intel Evo class CPU in an impossibly small, thin, light Gram chassis. It also took the high road with MIL-STD 810G build quality; 16:10 99% DCI-P3 screens; Thunderbolt ports; larger batteries (14″ up to 25.5hrs); and incredible light weights from 999-1350g. The LG Gram 2022 improves on perfection – read our full review.

To extend the LG Gram 16 screen and maximise productivity on the go, users can also purchase the +View 16-inch portable display.