CyberShack TV S28:Ep3 TCL Soundbar TS8132

The $699 TCL soundbar TS8132 is a 3.1.2 virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar. It has two up-firing speakers that add a spatial 3D height dimension to DA content.

The TCL soundbar TS8132 (Website) has 350 watts of peak power (about 245W RMS). It is capable of plenty of volume and immersive audio entertainment. It has front-firing left, centre and right channels, two crossover tweeters and left and right up-firing speakers.

The soundbar decodes Dolby Atmos content and downmixes to the 3.1.2 speaker set-up. Like any all-in-one soundbar, it uses psychoacoustics to bounce the front height channels off the ceiling. It does not have left/right surround channels.

it works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Airplay2 (external speaker or smartphone needed). Wi-fi AC dual-band and BT 5.0 make it perfect for any brand of TV. At 1000 x 65 x 12 (SB) and 200mm x 350mm x 200mm (SW) it fits most TV legs and stands. You can wall-mount it too.

With the wireless subwoofer, there’s nothing else needed to step up your home entertainment system.

