CyberShack TV S28:Ep3 Motorola Edge 30

Motorola has its mojo back, baby, and its 2022 models are setting new sales and satisfaction records. The Motorola Edge 30 joins the highly regarded Edge 30 Pro. We suspect a few more variants will be on the way.

This is a new mid-level 5G phone (website) using the new Qualcomm SD778G+ 5G. This brings many of the flagship SD8-series features to this $699 phone.

Its most exciting feature is the 6.5-inch Max Vision; 10-bit; 1.07 billion; DCI-P3; 144Hz OLED display – everything from scrolling to gaming will have a smooth experience.

Add to that the dual 50MP and 2MP depth camera and 32MP selfie. Motorola’s camera smarts are top class and you can take great photos in in every setting. The primary camera has Optical Image stabilisation and Night Mode allows low-light photography to shine.

It has Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5,2 and NFC – all at $699.

Note: At $699 this is packed with features that are unheard of. It punches well above its weight with dual 50MP cameras; the excellent Qualcomm SD778+ 5G; Pure Android with the MY UX overlay; 6.5″ 144Hz OLED; 33W fast charge (in the box), and Wi-Fi 6E. Currently you would have to spend closer to $1000 to get that.