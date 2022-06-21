CyberShack TV S28:Ep3 Bose Soundlink Flex and Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Soundlink Flex and Smart Soundbar 900 are terrific additions to the Bose stable of pedigree home sound.

Bose Soundlink Flex

The Bose Soundlink Flex is a highly portable IP67 Bluetooth speaker that will keep up with your adventures or sound even better as a personal home speaker. It is smart (it knows which way is up) and can even be used as a speakerphone. Bose’s superb sound signature in a sealed IP rating speaker.

$245 in Black, Stone Blue or White Smoke (Red not available) from HN here.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 – its first Dolby Atmos soundbar

CyberShack’s full review Bose Smart Soundbar 900 – Bose’s first Dolby Atmos 5.0.2 soundbar (review), says

Bose Buffs will eschew other brands, and that is fine. You really can’t go wrong with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 as part of the Bose ecosystem. And Bose Buffs will love its sound signature as that is what they hear via its headphones and speakers CyberShack

This all-in-one soundbar has nine speakers/amps – 2 x Left/Right stereo racetrack (4), centre forward-firing tweeter (1), Left/Right side fire dipole transducers (2) and Left/Right up-fire tweeters (2). It uses PhaseGuide (a Bose term for psychoacoustics) to make sound directional. That makes it a 5.0.2 channel soundbar with some of Bose’s newest audio technology that promises to elevate your home cinema experience to the next level.

And if you don’t have Dolby Audio content, Bose will upscale to a 5.0 surround sound soundstage – perfect for free-to-air and streaming content.

You can add wireless rear speakers (7.0.2) or pump up the bass (7.1.2) with the Bass Module 700.

$1395 from HN website here