CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – HN Your Phone Your Way Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the latest and greatest phone from Samsung. It delivers the next-level flagship experience with a brand-new dynamic camera design; a more powerful and efficient Qualcomm SD89 Gen 1 processor; and up to four future Android upgrades for the ultimate longevity.

The new Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 processor is a 4nm (nanometre) chip delivering the highest speeds yet. An all-day battery keeps up with the most demanding usage, and charges quickly with a 25W fast charger.

Harvey Norman’s expert sales team will give you unbiased advice on the best phone for you. You can have a live demo in-store. You can choose outright buy options; join Optus to save on the outright price; or take an Interest-Free plan for a low monthly cost. You can even trade-in your old device to save some money. Harvey Norman site.

Accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series include

Samsung Buds wireless earphones

Samsung Watch

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 that offers a revolutionary experience

Genuine and third-party accessories, like wireless chargers, cases, and car products.

Device protection is important. For a low additional fee, Harvey Norman’s Mobile Refresh can cover screen replacement, accessory replacement, deep cleaning and diagnostics. This is on top of the standard Samsung warranty.

