CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – Trend Micro Device Security Pro

We go on our devices every day, whether it be to work, socialise, play a game, shop or pay a bill, but what are you doing to protect yourself from becoming a victim of cybercrime?

Trend Micro’s Device Security Pro offers advanced device and identity protection across PC, Mac, mobile phones and tablets, to help keep you safe, no matter what you do online.

Device Security Pro includes antivirus, malware, ransomware and spyware protection against all known and emerging threats, securing your devices, personal information and data from cyber criminals.

It also helps guard against identity theft with Dark web monitoring which scans the dark web for your personal information to see if any of it has been leaked. It’ll notify you if it identifies that your data has been detected so that you can act quickly and secure your information.

To help protect your privacy, Device Security Pro also includes a VPN or Virtual Private Network which is automatically enabled whenever you connect to a public Wi-Fi network, to secure your information across the internet, hiding your actual IP address and encrypting your communications. VPNs can be especially useful on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks including “free” networks found in such places as cafes, shopping malls, allowing you to connect to your websites through a secure server.

Device Security Pro also includes robust parental controls to help keep kids safe online too. From preventing access to inappropriate or malicious content, to help managing healthy screen time use, you can rest easy knowing you’re in safe hands.