CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – TCL X925 Pro

If you’re looking for the best of the best in TVs from TCL, then their new X925 Pro 8K Mini LED TV will surely amaze.

The company’s new flagship is the X925 Pro series of 8K Mini LED Google TVs – where Mini LED meets Quantum Dot nanocrystals.

With 8K panel resolution driven by OD-Zero technology, it eliminates the optical distance between the backlight layer and the LCD display, giving you brighter and bolder colours in super-thin panels for greater depth, detail and dimension.

With almost 97,000 new, smaller and higher-quality Mini LED lightings, each 700 times smaller than conventional LED. Showcasing HDR content like never before with the latest in industry innovation.

Deliver incredible content in over 33 million pixels, as the X925 Pro reproduces amazing levels of details and guarantees a true 8K experience with 8K hardware, picture upscaling, a power processor, plus the latest in HDMI technology.

Experience fast-moving, action-packed scenes that are crisper and have no blurring with 120-hertz (M-E-M-C) Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation. An intelligent algorithm delivers a refresh rate of 120-frames-per-second, displaying high-res entertainment in native speed or upgrading lower frame content.

Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. It comes with the X925 Pro and in most of TCL’s 2022 range of TVs.

