CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – Samsung Freestyle

Whether you’re entertaining, catching up with mates, or even camping, there’s a new centre of entertainment available from Samsung. Meet the Freestyle Portable Projector.

Capable of projecting a screen from 30 inches up to an incredible 100 inches, all from a small unit, the Freestyle Portable Projector is ready to impress.

Portable, powerful and easy to use, it’s ready to go with you wherever you go, so you can enjoy the big screen at a moments notice. With a cradle that allows a rotation of up to 180 degrees, and weighing less than a kilogram, it gives you the flexibility to use it wherever you want when paired with a compatible powerbank, or portable battery pack.

Don’t worry about having to position it or having to fine-tune the angle of the screen. The Freestyle automatically will correct the skewed images for a straight and rectangular screen, so turning it on is all you need to do. As it comes with full auto keystone and auto-levelling features, the magic will happen, and it will automatically focus for a sharp clear image in seconds.

Not only does it deliver great visual entertainment, but it also comes with a powerful built-in speaker that delivers a rich 360-degree sound. Delivering an immersive audio experience wherever you are.

